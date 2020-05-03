Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enquest Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Enquest in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enquest’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENQUF. Barclays cut Enquest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enquest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enquest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Enquest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enquest from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Enquest stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Enquest has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

