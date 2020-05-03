Brokers Issue Forecasts for Msci Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Msci in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.68. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Msci’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Shares of MSCI opened at $319.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.99. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 381.88%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Msci by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.