Brokers Issue Forecasts for Smith & Nephew plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,316,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 18,404.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,131,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

