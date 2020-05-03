Brokers Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CarMax by 446.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 47.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

