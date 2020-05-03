CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $229.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.40. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CalAmp to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.