Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 49,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34. The company has a market cap of $291.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

