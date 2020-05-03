Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $175.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.89. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

