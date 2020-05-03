Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,707 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.8% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,684 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

