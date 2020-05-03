Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.92.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$149.94 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

