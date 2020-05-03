CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,888. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

