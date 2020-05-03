Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.86.

TSE:CVE opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.71. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

