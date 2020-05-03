Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $326.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 7.55.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 346,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 350,080 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 481,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 317,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,057,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

