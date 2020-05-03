Chemours (CC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Chemours has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.60-3.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.60-$3.55 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. Chemours has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

In related news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

