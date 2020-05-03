Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 7,643 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

