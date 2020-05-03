Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.51 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

