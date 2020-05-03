Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

CHH stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 897,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 320,780 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,719,000 after purchasing an additional 117,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.