Chronos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 5.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

V stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.