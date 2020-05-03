Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

