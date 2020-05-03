Church & Dwight Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 7,817 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,433% compared to the typical volume of 510 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $71.22 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after buying an additional 5,549,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,622,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,852,000 after buying an additional 485,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

