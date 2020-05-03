CIBC Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$14.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE AGI opened at C$11.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.21. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

