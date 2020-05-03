CIBC Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$88.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on CGI from C$116.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$102.73.

GIB.A opened at C$88.29 on Thursday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$67.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.26.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

