Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.57 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.79. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

CBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

