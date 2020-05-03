Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

