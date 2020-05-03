Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Holdings Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,786 shares of company stock worth $8,087,601. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

CTXS opened at $142.58 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.