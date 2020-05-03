Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CLIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target (down from GBX 1,600 ($21.05)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of CLIN opened at GBX 670 ($8.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 561.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 793.79. The company has a market capitalization of $890.09 million and a P/E ratio of 64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350.40 ($4.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06).

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clinigen Group will post 2573.000021 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clinigen Group news, insider Shaun Edward Chilton purchased 10,000 shares of Clinigen Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £41,600 ($54,722.44).

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

