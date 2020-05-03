Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 200,610 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,610 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

