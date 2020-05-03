Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 173,387 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

XLNX stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

