Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $292,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $183.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.89. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 121.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

