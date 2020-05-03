Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,750 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,321 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

