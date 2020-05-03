Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,066 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

