Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 4,889 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 71.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.15.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

