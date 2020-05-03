Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $358,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 132,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE BIP opened at $38.43 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 549.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

