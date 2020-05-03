Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMTL. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.06. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

