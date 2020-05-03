Conning Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

