Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $128.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

