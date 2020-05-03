Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in McKesson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

MCK stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

