Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

