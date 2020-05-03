Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,212 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Williams Companies by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after buying an additional 289,701 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

In other Williams Companies news, CFO John D. Chandler bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,861.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

