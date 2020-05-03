Conning Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,348,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 207,933 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after acquiring an additional 203,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 436,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,595,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $349.45 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.85.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total value of $10,893,658.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.