Conning Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EQR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

