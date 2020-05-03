Conning Inc. Has $476,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,897,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,977,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,821,000 after acquiring an additional 262,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,862,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $286.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $199.22 and a 12-month high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,999 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.76, for a total value of $583,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,871,343.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.13.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.