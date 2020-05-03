Conning Inc. Invests $26,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487,634 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,168,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

