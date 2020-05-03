Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $104.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.33. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,941 shares of company stock worth $5,427,927. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

