Conning Inc. Purchases 724 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in ServiceNow by 178.6% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $35,315,020 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $339.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.14. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 10.44%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.56.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.