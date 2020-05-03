Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

NYSE:A opened at $74.21 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,287 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.