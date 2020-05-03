Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,911,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,365,000 after buying an additional 301,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,802,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after buying an additional 116,061 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

