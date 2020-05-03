Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

