Conning Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after buying an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after buying an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after buying an additional 134,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after buying an additional 200,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $249,050,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $17.77 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

