Conning Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $150.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $965,560.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

