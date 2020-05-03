Conning Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,354,000 after purchasing an additional 273,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $149.64 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

